Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $451,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

