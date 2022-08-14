Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile



Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

