Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 67.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 130.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $11,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Big Lots by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.