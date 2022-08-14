Canaccord Genuity Group Trims WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price to $6.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

MAPS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $384.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

