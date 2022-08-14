Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.01 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.11 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.18.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at C$747,887.40. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

