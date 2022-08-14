Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,092 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

