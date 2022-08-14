Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $43,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,268,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $315.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

