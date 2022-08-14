CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

