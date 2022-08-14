Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $106,625.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

