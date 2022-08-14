Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $272,167.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,774.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $272,167.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,774.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.0 %

Catalent Company Profile

CTLT stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.