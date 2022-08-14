CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.84. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
