CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.84. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading

