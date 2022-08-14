CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.11.

CCL.B stock opened at C$63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$73.75.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at C$5,434,451.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 658,004 shares of company stock worth $39,456,326.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

