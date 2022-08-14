Celsion (CLSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

