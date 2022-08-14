Celsion (CLSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celsion Price Performance
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.