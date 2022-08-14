Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

