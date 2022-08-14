Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $39,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CENTA stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

