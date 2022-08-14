ChargePoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 204,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 126,732 call options.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,675. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ChargePoint by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 536,767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.87 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.