Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

