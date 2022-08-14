China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

