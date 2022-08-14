CIBC Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.50 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.83.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.74 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

