CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$8.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

CG stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

