Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.