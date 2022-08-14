Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday.

Cineworld Group Stock Performance

CINE opened at GBX 21.33 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.53. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of £292.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

