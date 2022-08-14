Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Cineworld Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CINE opened at GBX 21.33 ($0.26) on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

