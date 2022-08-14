Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock valued at $572,518. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

