Citigroup Lowers Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deliveroo to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Down 2.1 %

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67). Insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.