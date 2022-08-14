Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

