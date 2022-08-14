Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

