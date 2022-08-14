CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.20) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,142.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.50.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

