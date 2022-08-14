Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $43,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,025,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.9 %

FIX stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $108.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock worth $3,467,403 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

