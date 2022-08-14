Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

