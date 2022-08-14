Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $282.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.72.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

