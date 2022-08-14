Commerce Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,769,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Boston Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

