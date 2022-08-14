Commerce Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
