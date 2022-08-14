Commerce Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.