Commerce Bank Has $1.35 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,919,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

