Commerce Bank Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IYH stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.