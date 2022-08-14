Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,374,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 578.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $301.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

