Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of O stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

