Commerce Bank Purchases 178 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

