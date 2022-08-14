Commerce Bank Purchases 6,651 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,448,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

