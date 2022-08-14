Commerce Bank Sells 157 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

