Commerce Bank Sells 661 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

