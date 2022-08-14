Commerce Bank Sells 750 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $19.48 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

