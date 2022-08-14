CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys $94,500.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CommScope Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.73 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

