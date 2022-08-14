Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $37.73 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

