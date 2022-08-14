Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 104,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

