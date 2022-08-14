Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.57 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

