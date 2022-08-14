ConocoPhillips Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 157,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 678% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,231 call options.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

