Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

CRBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

