Cormark Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$8.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

