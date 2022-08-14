Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.23. Cosan shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 5,136 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
