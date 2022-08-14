Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.23. Cosan shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 5,136 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Cosan Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Cosan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cosan by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 154.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

